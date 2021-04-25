Halt launches non-toxic fire retardant for timber after £1.7m investment

Following a £1.7 million investment from its company ownership, the Northern Ireland-based company Halt has launched an innovative, non-toxic, fire-retardant treatment for timber called Burnblock.

The treatment effectively prevents oxygen from reaching treated timber, protecting it from combustion and removing the threat of spread of fire. According to Halt, Burnblock consists of 100 per cent natural ingredients, is safe and clean, biodegradable and non-toxic – an environmentally friendly alternative to fire treatment.

Anthony Doyle, Halt’s director,...