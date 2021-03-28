Half-acre site with planning permission and appealing views of Irish Sea

Colliers International Ireland is handling the sale of a site at Glebe Lane in Newcastle, Co Wicklow, which is being sold with residential planning permission.

The site, 6 Glebe Lane, is the last undeveloped site of a total of seven individual sites off this private laneway. Six luxury homes have now been built along the lane. This site is the last remaining and, crucially, is free of local needs restrictions.

The asking price has been reduced...