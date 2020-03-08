Gyms and beauty salons give urban retail centres a health boost

Health-conscious and Instagram-savvy consumers are helping to keep retail precincts and shopping centres alive.

According to the latest survey by GeoDirectory, over the past ten years there has been a dramatic increase in numbers of gyms and grooming service establishments across Ireland’s main urban areas.

The Greater Dublin area saw a 22 per cent increase in numbers of grooming and beauty services to 4,721. Even more dramatically, the number of gyms more than...