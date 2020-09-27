GVA rebrands as Avison Young following merger with Canadian firm

Ending one chapter and beginning another, independent property adviser and chartered surveyor GVA Dónal Ó Buachalla is rebranding to Avison Young.
Last week, it was announced that the Canadian commercial real estate services firm Avison Young had completed a strategic affiliation with GVA Donal O Buachalla in Dublin and GVA NI in Belfast, which will both now be known as Avison Young.
The affiliation builds on a well-established relationship between the firms, which...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team