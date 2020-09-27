GVA rebrands as Avison Young following merger with Canadian firm

Ending one chapter and beginning another, independent property adviser and chartered surveyor GVA Dónal Ó Buachalla is rebranding to Avison Young.

Last week, it was announced that the Canadian commercial real estate services firm Avison Young had completed a strategic affiliation with GVA Donal O Buachalla in Dublin and GVA NI in Belfast, which will both now be known as Avison Young.

The affiliation builds on a well-established relationship between the firms, which...