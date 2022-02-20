Gucci to open new store in Queen’s Arcade in Belfast

Luxury Italian fashion house Gucci has announced the opening of a new boutique in the Queen’s Arcade in Belfast, dedicated specifically to the brand’s watches and jewellery. The store opened its doors earlier this month.

The location showcases the House’s newest watch lines, including the Gucci 25H, G-Timeless, Gucci Dive and Grip, alongside fine jewellery from the Gucci Link to Love, Gucci Flora and GG Running collections, as well as silver...