Ground-floor retail unit in Dublin city centre sells for €300,000

Colliers International recently achieved €300,000 for the ground-floor retail unit located at 45/46 Thomas Street in Dublin 8.
The ground floor unit extends to 104 square metres and is fully let to Ladbroke Ireland on a ten-year IRI lease from January 2013 at a passing rent of €21,000 per annum.
Colliers received strong interest from a broad pool of investors looking to avail of a highly reversionary investment in such a central and up and coming location.
