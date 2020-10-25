Greenman Investments appoints its first chief information officer

Dublin-based Greenman Investments has appointed Catherine Choo as its chief information officer.

In the newly created role, Choo will be responsible for implementing and coordinating the firm’s digital and data transformation strategy across the investment management platform and funds.

A shareholder in the company, Choo was Greenman’s head of marketing for almost ten years, working on the development of the firm’s flagship Greenman Open fund, which invests predominantly in food retail anchored property...