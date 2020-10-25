Sunday October 25, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Greenman Investments appoints its first chief information officer

Catherine Choo moves to the position after being the Dublin-based firm’s head of marketing for almost a decade

25th October, 2020
Catherine Choo has been appointed chief information officer at Greenman Investments

Dublin-based Greenman Investments has appointed Catherine Choo as its chief information officer.

In the newly created role, Choo will be responsible for implementing and coordinating the firm’s digital and data transformation strategy across the investment management platform and funds.

A shareholder in the company, Choo was Greenman’s head of marketing for almost ten years, working on the development of the firm’s flagship Greenman Open fund, which invests predominantly in food retail anchored property...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Magnificent seven: new developments to regenerate Dublin 8

New hotels, student accommodation, tourist attractions and progress on the National Children’s Hospital are helping to make the area a hotspot for Hines, Ballymore and Marlet, among others

Donal Buckley | 4 hours ago

Year-to-date occupancy for Dublin hotels at end of September only 34%

JLL remains confident that the capital’s popularity as a tourist destination means the long-term outlook for Irish hotels is still bright

Jack Fox | 4 hours ago

Industrial development site in Newry area guiding €3.65m

Freehold site of 22 acres strategically located beside A1 dual carriageway between Belfast and Dublin

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 4 hours ago