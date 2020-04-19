Greenman expects net subscriptions of €27m

Greenman, the Dublin-based property investment firm, is progressing with acquisition plans as it expects subscriptions to exceed redemptions by about €27 million in the first quarter of this year.

About 75 per cent of its investors are Irish people who invest in Greenman’s Open fund (GMO) through the Aviva Friends First self-administered pension fund platform.

GMO focuses on German food-dominated retail parks and food retail warehouses. Its €760 million portfolio includes properties in 67...