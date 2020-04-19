Sunday April 19, 2020
Greenman expects net subscriptions of €27m

With GMO investors recognising that food retail tenants provide ‘income security’, the property company is moving forward with its acquisition programme

19th April, 2020
Dublin-based property investment firm, Greenman, focuses on German retail parks and food retail warehouses, most of which remain open during the current pandemic

Greenman, the Dublin-based property investment firm, is progressing with acquisition plans as it expects subscriptions to exceed redemptions by about €27 million in the first quarter of this year.

About 75 per cent of its investors are Irish people who invest in Greenman’s Open fund (GMO) through the Aviva Friends First self-administered pension fund platform.

GMO focuses on German food-dominated retail parks and food retail warehouses. Its €760 million portfolio includes properties in 67...

