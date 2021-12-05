Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Greenfield site in Naas comes to market at €2.25m

The land is in a central, sought-after location on the Sallins Road, half a mile from the centre of the commuter town

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
5th December, 2021
Greenfield site in Naas comes to market at €2.25m
A site of 3.24 acres of land, zoned residential, on the Sallins Road in Naas is on the market for €2.25 million. Picture: Daphne Whittle

Investors or developers on the market for a site zoned residential in the Naas area will be keen to know that local agent Jordan Auctioneers is handling the sale of a 3.24-acre site (1.3 hectares) at the Sallins Road in the town.

The site is situated in a central, sought-after location on the Sallins Road only about a half mile from Poplar Square in Naas town centre. The agent is guiding €2.25 million for it.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The Pilgrims Rest Hotel, Feddaun, Mount Melleray, Waterford, guiding €650,000

Auction houses line up end-of-year online bonanza

Commercial Donal Buckley
Over the coming years, green covenant reporting is set to become a standard function of real estate financing with KPIs measuring energy efficiency, noise, light and waste processing. Picture: Getty

Is 2021 an inflection point for green lending?

Commercial Peter Keegan
The Electric Garden and Halo nightclubs on Abbeygate Street in Galway

Well-known Galway nightclubs may come to market soon

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill
No 5 Mary Bank, Douglas Street, a second-floor three-bed apartment near Cork city centre, will go to auction with an AMV of €210,000

Popular Limerick pub on sale in Youbid auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1