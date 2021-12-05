Greenfield site in Naas comes to market at €2.25m
The land is in a central, sought-after location on the Sallins Road, half a mile from the centre of the commuter town
Investors or developers on the market for a site zoned residential in the Naas area will be keen to know that local agent Jordan Auctioneers is handling the sale of a 3.24-acre site (1.3 hectares) at the Sallins Road in the town.
The site is situated in a central, sought-after location on the Sallins Road only about a half mile from Poplar Square in Naas town centre. The agent is guiding €2.25 million for it.
The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Auction houses line up end-of-year online bonanza
BidX leads the charge with 110 properties under the hammer worth a combined €27 million, while other agents are selling via IAm Sold and Offr
Is 2021 an inflection point for green lending?
Greenwashed loans will soon become limited due to intervention at EU level and advancements in the valuation process, so the competitive edge will be with those who invest in sustainable buildings
Well-known Galway nightclubs may come to market soon
Owners of Electric Garden and Halo are considering putting the venues on the market due to financial pressures caused by the pandemic
Popular Limerick pub on sale in Youbid auction
The Track Bar and four-bed apartment in Garryowen has an AMV of €200,000. Other properties under the virtual hammer include a three-bed in Cork and a terrace in Bundoran