Greenfield site in Naas comes to market at €2.25m

Investors or developers on the market for a site zoned residential in the Naas area will be keen to know that local agent Jordan Auctioneers is handling the sale of a 3.24-acre site (1.3 hectares) at the Sallins Road in the town.

The site is situated in a central, sought-after location on the Sallins Road only about a half mile from Poplar Square in Naas town centre. The agent is guiding €2.25 million for it.

The...