Sunday March 8, 2020
Green light for 153 homes in Portmarnock

Developer Quintain has approval for development of 11-acre site at St Marnock’s Bay

8th March, 2020
The development at St Marnock’s Bay consists of 113 houses and 40 apartments/duplexes

The Irish arm of London development company Quintain has received planning approval to build 153 new homes at an 11-acre site at St Marnock’s Bay in Portmarnock, north Co Dublin. The development will consist of 113 houses, 40 apartments/duplexes, and a local centre for the area containing three units for retail or restaurant/café use.

Quintain will be partnering with D/RES Developments to develop the site, with the first units marketed for sale this...

