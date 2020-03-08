Green light for 153 homes in Portmarnock

The Irish arm of London development company Quintain has received planning approval to build 153 new homes at an 11-acre site at St Marnock’s Bay in Portmarnock, north Co Dublin. The development will consist of 113 houses, 40 apartments/duplexes, and a local centre for the area containing three units for retail or restaurant/café use.
Quintain will be partnering with D/RES Developments to develop the site, with the first units marketed for sale this...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team