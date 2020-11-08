Sunday November 8, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Greater expectations at the heart of city projects

The artful marriage of old and new, commercial and residential at 51 Dawson Street in Dublin may exemplify a changing investor focus to bring life back to our city centres

8th November, 2020
4
51 Dawson Street in Dublin won the adaptation and re-use award at the recent RIAI architectural awards

Low numbers of office workers, students and tourists in Dublin city centre have reignited the debate about the need to encourage more residential use of upper floors and possibly airspace over city centre retail properties.

One investment manager who believes this will happen is Neill Hughes, founder of FL Partners. He, along with colleague Peter Crowley and one of the world’s leading golfers, Rory McIlroy, own a mixed-use property at 51 Dawson Street which recently...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

West’s awake as online auction clears €3.1m worth of property

Eager bidding last Friday on west of Ireland properties saw several star lots sold for more than twice their advised minimum value

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago

Galway’s industrial investment market sees strong demand

The city has an enviable reputation as a hub for medical manufacturing and engineering, but more opportunities need to be created for the industrial rental investment sector to expand

Sarah Winters | 6 hours ago

Variety is the spice of life on Aungier Street

The property, which comprises a newly-fitted ground floor restaurant and six residential apartments overhead, is on the market for in excess of €1.5m

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 6 hours ago