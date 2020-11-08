Greater expectations at the heart of city projects

Low numbers of office workers, students and tourists in Dublin city centre have reignited the debate about the need to encourage more residential use of upper floors and possibly airspace over city centre retail properties.

One investment manager who believes this will happen is Neill Hughes, founder of FL Partners. He, along with colleague Peter Crowley and one of the world’s leading golfers, Rory McIlroy, own a mixed-use property at 51 Dawson Street which recently...