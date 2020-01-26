Grade-A office property in D4 goes for €20m

The demand for well-located Grade A office investments is ongoing, as evidenced by the recent sale of Three Haddington Buildings to Quadoro Doric for almost €20 million.

Three Haddington Buildings on Percy Place has been sold off-market by joint agents HWBC and Savills to German fund Quadoro Doric. The buyer is taking advantage of a site assembly opportunity following on from its initial acquisition of Two Haddington Buildings in 2018.

The property is the second of...