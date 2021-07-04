Grade-A office and retail plan for Belfast city centre

A proposal to build a new nine-storey grade-A office building in a prime location in the heart of Belfast has been put forward for approval by planners at Belfast City Council, subject to the execution of a planning legal agreement.

The project to redevelop Chancery House on Victoria Street will involve a £10 million investment (about €11.6 million) in the city centre and will create an estimated 150 construction jobs over the 18-month build-out period.

Positioned...