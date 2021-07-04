Grade-A office and retail plan for Belfast city centre
Chancery House on Victoria Street is to be redeveloped in a €11.6m project which aims to provide flexible options for indigenous businesses
A proposal to build a new nine-storey grade-A office building in a prime location in the heart of Belfast has been put forward for approval by planners at Belfast City Council, subject to the execution of a planning legal agreement.
The project to redevelop Chancery House on Victoria Street will involve a £10 million investment (about €11.6 million) in the city centre and will create an estimated 150 construction jobs over the 18-month build-out period.
Positioned...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Translink seeks partner for £400m Belfast hub
The flagship transport development at Weavers Cross, due to open in 2024, is expected to have annual footfall of more than 20 million
Two well-known Dublin restaurants up for sale
Offers of €750,000 and €700,000 are sought for Bar Italia on Ormond Quay in the city centre and Fishbone in Clontarf respectively
Grove Road site is ready to go
A prime site in Dublin 6, with planning permission for three townhouses designed by De Blacam & Meagher, is for sale for €695,000
Westland House in Dublin 12 on offer for €2.8 million
Multi-let building, finished to modern specification, in Westland Business Park has four tenants in situ