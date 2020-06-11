Thursday June 11, 2020
Goodman group pulls proposal to demolish Georgian buildings

Ternary, the beef baron’s property firm, had appealed to An Bord Pleanála after permission to knock down the Kildare Street structure was refused

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
11th June, 2020
Larry Goodman, whose property group Ternary Limited has lodged a series of planning applications to redevelop structures on Nassau Street and Kildare Street.

Larry Goodman’s property group has withdrawn its controversial proposal to demolish several protected structures on Kildare Street in Dublin city centre.

Last year, Ternary Limited filed plans to demolish the Kildare Street Hotel and JP Mooney’s pub, which occupy protected Georgian buildings on the corner of Nassau Street and Kildare Street.

Ternary, controlled by the family of billionaire beef baron Goodman of the ABP group, was refused planning permission to demolish...

