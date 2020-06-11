Goodman group pulls proposal to demolish Georgian buildings

Larry Goodman’s property group has withdrawn its controversial proposal to demolish several protected structures on Kildare Street in Dublin city centre.

Last year, Ternary Limited filed plans to demolish the Kildare Street Hotel and JP Mooney’s pub, which occupy protected Georgian buildings on the corner of Nassau Street and Kildare Street.

Ternary, controlled by the family of billionaire beef baron Goodman of the ABP group, was refused planning permission to demolish...