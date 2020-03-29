Sunday March 29, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Goodman firm seeks revisions to plans for city centre office block

New application exposes Ternary Limited to further objections

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
29th March, 2020
The Setanta Centre building on Nassau Street. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Larry Goodman’s property group has been forced back to square one with its plans to redevelop a long-vacant office block in Dublin city centre.

The tenant lined up for a new office block due to be developed by Goodman on Nassau Street has requested a host of changes to the proposed building, requiring the businessman to file a new planning application.

The new application has reopened the window for objections to Goodman’s plan...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Mortgage and bank measures provide respite – at a price

If you’re buying or selling a home, or looking to reduce mortgage repayments, be sure to consider the downside of Covid-19 mitigation measures

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago

Property is in a strong position to withstand the coming storm

While it’s too soon to predict the extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the real estate market, and there will be an impact, its scale will depend on how long the pandemic lasts

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 2 hours ago

Sales activities move online as agents work from home

As safety concerns over Covid-19 see more people working remotely, online sales solutions such as Offr are likely to benefit

Donal Buckley | 2 hours ago