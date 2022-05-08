Glittering National Property Awards celebrate achievements of sector’s professionals

The inaugural National Property Awards took place late last month at the five-star InterContinental Hotel in Dublin 4 with resounding success.

One of the first black-tie property events to take place in more than two years, the full-to-capacity banquet event had a charged air, with some 365 people in attendance and a further eight tables on a cancellation list.

The awards, hosted by broadcaster Ivan Yates, celebrated the best achievements from across the property sector in Ireland.