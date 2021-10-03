Glasthule pub hits market for €2.8m

Property agent Bagnall Doyle MacMahon has confirmed it has received instructions to offer the well-known Eagle House pub in Glasthule in south Co Dublin to the market for sale by private treaty for which it is seeking offers in excess of €2.8 million.

The Eagle House is a substantial licensed premises which occupies a prominent corner trading position in the heart of Glasthule village, one of south Dublin’s most affluent and sought after coastal suburbs....