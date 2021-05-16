Glasthule petrol station draws strong interest

Quinn Agnew is offering, 23-27 Glasthule Road in Glasthule village in south Co Dublin for sale by tender on June 11.

Located on the village’s main street in the heart of Glasthule between Dún Laoghaire and Dalkey, the retail/commercial property is adjacent to Cavistons Food Emporium and Seafood Restaurant. Glasthule, like other south Dublin villages such as Dalkey and Monkstown, has reinvented itself as a destination location with artisan food, cafes and boutiques....