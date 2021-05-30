Glasnevin industrial unit with room to improve for €1.45m
Unit 101 Slaney Road sits on a 1.4-acre site located halfway between Dublin city centre and the M50
Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed to handle the sale of Unit 101 Slaney Road, an industrial facility located in the heart of Glasnevin’s Dublin Industrial Estate.
The long-established estate is ideally positioned halfway between Dublin city centre and the M50 motorway and has been the focus of attention from some developers looking to assemble sites with future redevelopment potential.
The secure, fenced and gated site of 1.4 acres would lend itself to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Prime corner site in Dublin 2 for €5.5m
The site has potential for multiple uses including student accommodation, residential, office or retail developments
Rathcoole site guiding at €350k in upcoming auction
The property, which has full planning permission for six houses, will go under the hammer on June 17
Ready-to-go landbank in Citywest on market for €12m
Site includes area with planning for 59 houses and 39 duplex and apartments, as well as extra lands with potential to build further
D4 redbrick a perfect fit for professional practice
No 54 Pembroke Road is currently in offices and for sale with vacant possession guiding €1.25 million