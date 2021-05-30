Glasnevin industrial unit with room to improve for €1.45m

Industrial property specialist Harvey has been instructed to handle the sale of Unit 101 Slaney Road, an industrial facility located in the heart of Glasnevin’s Dublin Industrial Estate.

The long-established estate is ideally positioned halfway between Dublin city centre and the M50 motorway and has been the focus of attention from some developers looking to assemble sites with future redevelopment potential.

The secure, fenced and gated site of 1.4 acres would lend itself to...