Glandore brings more collaboration and comfort to Belfast, Cork and Dublin

Long-established, family-run flexible workspace provider launches new spaces at five locations to prepare for post-Covid era

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
20th June, 2021
One of flexible office provider Glandore’s new post Covid-19 collaborative work spaces

Flexible workspace provider Glandore has launched new collaborative workspaces and meeting rooms at five of its existing locations in Dublin, Belfast and Cork.

The long-established, Irish-owned and family-run company has been providing flexible office space in Ireland for 20 years. It made the move in response to the general expectation that post Covid-19, the office will be used by companies for more meetings and collaborative work as most employees will most likely work to a...

