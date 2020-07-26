Sunday July 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Get away from it all with your own wild Atlantic island retreat

Duvillaun Beg off the coast of Belmullet in Co Mayo is for sale for €200,000

26th July, 2020
Duvillaun Beg off the coast of Belmullet in Co Mayo: the 55-acre island has its own pebble beach

Considering the current global pandemic and the prospect of “staycationing” this summer, now more than ever may be the ideal time to purchase your own private island retreat.

Coonan Property has been instructed to sell the entire island of Duvillaun Beg off the stunning coast of Belmullet in Co Mayo.

According to the agent, it may translate as ‘little black island’, but what it offers is in fact in excess of 55 acres...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ireland jumps into eighth place in global transparency index

Real estate firm JLL finds global progress at a glacial pace, but this country is among the top improvers

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago

Planning opportunity for two contemporary houses in Dublin 4

MaZo Architecture has designed pair of striking properties with separate roof terraces beside Grand Canal Dock

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 8 hours ago

WeWork poised to open fifth office in Dublin next year

The building, on Dame Street, is on the site of the old Central Bank headquarters

Killian Woods | 8 hours ago