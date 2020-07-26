Get away from it all with your own wild Atlantic island retreat

Considering the current global pandemic and the prospect of “staycationing” this summer, now more than ever may be the ideal time to purchase your own private island retreat.

Coonan Property has been instructed to sell the entire island of Duvillaun Beg off the stunning coast of Belmullet in Co Mayo.

According to the agent, it may translate as ‘little black island’, but what it offers is in fact in excess of 55 acres...