German gambit: Irish-based investment firm sees shopping centres pay off for clients

Greenman Open fund is Germany’s largest food-retail focused investment fund with key focus on environmental, social and corporate governance

Donal Buckley
2nd May, 2021
German gambit: Irish-based investment firm sees shopping centres pay off for clients
Greenman invests exclusively in German food-anchored retail parks, hybrid centres and neighbourhood centres. Picture: Andreas Reich

At a time when shopping centres are facing increased pressure due to online sales, Greenman, an Irish-based investment firm, aims to show how climate friendly investment can pay dividends for its many Irish investors.

It also points to how shopping centres of the future can play a greater role in the lives of consumers.

Greenman Open (GMO) fund, which is Germany’s largest food-retail focused investment fund, plans to generate 5 per cent of its income...

