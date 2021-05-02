German gambit: Irish-based investment firm sees shopping centres pay off for clients
Greenman Open fund is Germany’s largest food-retail focused investment fund with key focus on environmental, social and corporate governance
At a time when shopping centres are facing increased pressure due to online sales, Greenman, an Irish-based investment firm, aims to show how climate friendly investment can pay dividends for its many Irish investors.
It also points to how shopping centres of the future can play a greater role in the lives of consumers.
Greenman Open (GMO) fund, which is Germany’s largest food-retail focused investment fund, plans to generate 5 per cent of its income...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Seven acres of development land in Longford Town guiding €1.5m
Site of former Longford Creamery could be developed in stages subject to planning timelines
Industrial space on offer in Dublin 12 for €900,000
Unit 241 Holly Road in the Western Industrial Estate in Walkinstown comprises 521 square metres situated in end of terrace spot
O’Connor Murphy and QRE announce four new appointments
Méabh Tobin, Hazel Noone, Riona Coleman and David Clancy have joined O’Connor Murphy following its commercial property partnership with QRE Real Estate Advisers