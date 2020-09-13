Gannon Homes puts high-profile Paper Mills site on the market

Well-known Irish property developer Gannon Homes has placed a prime residential development opportunity at the Paper Mills in Clonskeagh in Dublin 6 on the market.

The builder is seeking expressions of interest from parties including developers and PRS investors and is seeking offers in the region of €18 million to €20 million.

The Paper Mills, a very high-profile site with excellent frontage onto Clonskeagh Road and the River Dodder, has full planning permission for 126 apartments.