Galway estate agent holds its first online auction of 2021

Galway-based estate agent O’Donnellan & Joyce will hold its first virtual auction of the year this Friday, in which auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan will man the podium taking bids via telephone, proxy and internet bidders.

Virtual viewings are available on all of the auction lots, so interested bidders are advised to take a virtual tour first. Once they are satisfied with the condition of the property, they are invited to contact the...