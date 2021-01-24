Subscribe Today
Commercial

Galway auctioneer reports record sales year despite pandemic

O’Donnellan & Joyce boasts a 21 per cent market share in terms of sales volumes over the past 12 months

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
24th January, 2021
St Michael’s Averard West, Taylor‘s Hill in Galway, a refurbished Victorian residence on private grounds and with its own woodland, is listed on the Property Price Register as having sold in October 2020 for €1.425 million.

Last year proved a record year for sales at Galway-based auctioneers O’Donnellan & Joyce despite the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Daft.ie Business Intelligence Report, the long-established auctioneer boasted a 21 per cent market share in terms of sales volumes over the past 12 months.

Its private treaty department reported transaction values in excess of €70 million in 2020, particularly in the second half of the year following strict lockdown restrictions in Q2.

