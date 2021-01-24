Galway auctioneer reports record sales year despite pandemic

Last year proved a record year for sales at Galway-based auctioneers O’Donnellan & Joyce despite the ongoing pandemic.

According to the Daft.ie Business Intelligence Report, the long-established auctioneer boasted a 21 per cent market share in terms of sales volumes over the past 12 months.

Its private treaty department reported transaction values in excess of €70 million in 2020, particularly in the second half of the year following strict lockdown restrictions in Q2.