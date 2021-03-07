Subscribe Today
Galway auctioneer moves to adapt to changing times

Colm O’Donnellan’s latest virtual auction, conducted via remote broadcast, showed how investing in technology has paid off and kept his business alive

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
7th March, 2021
Galway auctioneer moves to adapt to changing times
O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers is carrying out virtual auctions through its website

Galway auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan kicked off the first of his seven virtual auctions planned for the year last month, via a remote broadcast through Brandt Studios in Co Galway and with a 90 per cent success rate.

O’Donnellan outlined how the way he does business has changed dramatically since this time last year, and how his digital auction room had transformed the way that property sales are conducted.

O'Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers...

