Commercial

Galway auctioneer attracts a number of international buyers at April sale

Last month’s O’Donnellan & Joyce event saw bidders in-house and via telephone, internet and by proxy compete for properties across the country

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
1st May, 2022
The star lot at the O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers auction last month was a portfolio in New Ross, Co Wexford of four self-contained commercial units and one office space on one site, which achieved a sale price of €1.125 million

Last month, Galway auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan of O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers marked his second successful auction of the year with a 75 per cent success rate between auction room sales and post-auction sales on the day.

The auction was the second of seven planned for the year and included a mix of in-room bidders and bids via telephone, internet and by proxy. A number of winning bids also came from international bidders...

