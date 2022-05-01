Galway auctioneer attracts a number of international buyers at April sale

Last month, Galway auctioneer Colm O’Donnellan of O’Donnellan & Joyce Auctioneers marked his second successful auction of the year with a 75 per cent success rate between auction room sales and post-auction sales on the day.

The auction was the second of seven planned for the year and included a mix of in-room bidders and bids via telephone, internet and by proxy. A number of winning bids also came from international bidders...