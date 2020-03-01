Gallagher fund secures €20m in debt from PMM Group

Clyde Real Estate, the commercial property company set up by former Dragons’ Den investor and presidential candidate Sean Gallagher and telecoms entrepreneur Colm Piercy, has secured €20 million of debt from British-based real estate asset manager, PMM Group.

The loan facility will be used to part-finance Clyde’s acquisition of mixed-use office and manufacturing sites in Dublin, Shannon, Dundalk and Carlow, as well as a significant office and residential development site in Cork.

