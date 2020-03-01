Sunday March 1, 2020
Gallagher fund secures €20m in debt from PMM Group

Loan will part-finance Clyde Real Estate’s investment in numerous mixed-use sites around the country

1st March, 2020
Sean Gallagher of Clyde Real Estate who have secured €20 million of debt from British-based real estate asset manager, PMM Group. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Clyde Real Estate, the commercial property company set up by former Dragons’ Den investor and presidential candidate Sean Gallagher and telecoms entrepreneur Colm Piercy, has secured €20 million of debt from British-based real estate asset manager, PMM Group.

The loan facility will be used to part-finance Clyde’s acquisition of mixed-use office and manufacturing sites in Dublin, Shannon, Dundalk and Carlow, as well as a significant office and residential development site in Cork.

