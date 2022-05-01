Gaine elected as new chair of PII

Property Industry Ireland (PII), the Ibec group for businesses working in the property sector, has announced the election of Ivan Gaine, the managing director of Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, as its new chair.

Following the announcement, Gaine said: “The property and construction sector are still dealing with an ongoing housing crisis, but is now facing new challenges to the supply of new homes and offices with increasing cost of construction and energy, at a time...