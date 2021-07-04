Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Future of the office is secure, say experts

Despite the havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic on the office sector over the last 16 months, industry figures are now upbeat about its prospects, due to the rapid pace of vaccinations

Donal Buckley
4th July, 2021
Future of the office is secure, say experts
Plans for the Sorting Office in Dublin’s South Docklands where TikTok has reserved 19,500 square metres of space

After a year when the harbingers of doom sounded the death knell of the office, estate agents have become chirpier about its future, thanks to the roll-out of vaccinations.

While acknowledging that lettings or take-up were low in the first half of the year and that supply of new space has been delayed, nevertheless they point to healthy figures for the amount of space reserved.

As we were going to press, estimates indicated that between...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Chris Conway, Translink’s group chief executive: ‘Weavers Cross is one of the most exciting prospects to come to the market for some time.’ Picture: Brian Morrison

Translink seeks partner for £400m Belfast hub

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Bar Italia occupies a pivotal corner trading position on Ormond Quay Lower, overlooking the Liffey at Millennium Bridge in Dublin 1

Two well-known Dublin restaurants up for sale

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
The site, highlighted in red, extends to 153 square metres

Grove Road site is ready to go

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago
Westland House is a third-generation office building of about 2,015 square metres

Westland House in Dublin 12 on offer for €2.8 million

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 2 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1