Fully let Sandyford office on market for €1.1 million

Colliers has launched the sale of a high-yielding suburban office investment at Unit B, Block C in the five-storey Apex Business Centre building in Sandyford in south Co Dublin to the market with a guide price of €1.1 million.

The opportunity gives an immediate return of 11.3 per cent with 5.4 years remaining on the lease. Unit B is fully let to Allied Pension Trustees Ltd, on a 25-year lease from July 2002, at a...