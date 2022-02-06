Subscribe Today
Fully let Sandyford office on market for €1.1 million

The open-plan office, which is in the Apex Business Centre building at the heart of the Sandyford Business District, is let to Allied Pension Trustees Ltd at a rent of €136,908 per annum

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
6th February, 2022
Fully let Sandyford office on market for €1.1 million
Apex Business Centre building at the heart of the Sandyford Business District. An office in the building is on sale for €1.1 million

Colliers has launched the sale of a high-yielding suburban office investment at Unit B, Block C in the five-storey Apex Business Centre building in Sandyford in south Co Dublin to the market with a guide price of €1.1 million.

The opportunity gives an immediate return of 11.3 per cent with 5.4 years remaining on the lease. Unit B is fully let to Allied Pension Trustees Ltd, on a 25-year lease from July 2002, at a...

