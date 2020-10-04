Fully let office in Dublin 2 on sale for €2.25m

Finnegan Menton has been instructed to offer to the market a fully let office investment property at 16 Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin 2 for sale by private treaty, for which the agent is quoting €2.25 million.
This office investment is for sale with the benefit of being fully let to TAI Consultants trading as Tax Accounting Ireland, which is in the building under a ten-year full repairing and insuring lease from July 20, 2018, with just...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team