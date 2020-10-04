Fully let office in Dublin 2 on sale for €2.25m

Finnegan Menton has been instructed to offer to the market a fully let office investment property at 16 Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin 2 for sale by private treaty, for which the agent is quoting €2.25 million.

This office investment is for sale with the benefit of being fully let to TAI Consultants trading as Tax Accounting Ireland, which is in the building under a ten-year full repairing and insuring lease from July 20, 2018, with just...