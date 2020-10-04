Sunday October 4, 2020
Fully let office in Dublin 2 on sale for €2.25m

The mid-terrace building on Fitzwilliam Street Upper was extensively refurbished two years ago and extends to 329 square metres

4th October, 2020
16 Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin 2 is fully let to Tax Accounting Ireland, which is in the building under a ten-year lease from 2018

Finnegan Menton has been instructed to offer to the market a fully let office investment property at 16 Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin 2 for sale by private treaty, for which the agent is quoting €2.25 million.

This office investment is for sale with the benefit of being fully let to TAI Consultants trading as Tax Accounting Ireland, which is in the building under a ten-year full repairing and insuring lease from July 20, 2018, with just...

