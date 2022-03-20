Fully fitted penthouse office to let in Tallaght for €200 per sq m

CBRE has brought the penthouse floor of 1 Tuansgate in Tallaght in west Dublin to the market to let.

The fully fitted office suite extends to about 503 square metres and offers a light-filled, open-plan working environment. Occupiers will benefit from a large modern kitchen, three meeting rooms and a private balcony with views of the Dublin Mountains. The property also boasts over 93 square metres of additional basement storage and 24 car parking spaces.

1 Tuansgate is close...