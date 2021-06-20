Freehold sale of Churchtown Business Park for €7 million

Finnegan Menton is seeking offers in excess of €7 million for the freehold sale of Churchtown Business Park in Dublin 14.

The business campus has 21 commercial units, located off Beaumont Avenue in Churchtown, close to the Bottle Tower pub and about 1.5km from Dundrum Town Centre.

The business park is fully let and produces a current rental income of €484,000 per annum from the tenants including Senator Windows, Tipperary Crystal, Skön, Danish Kitchen Design, Avista Medical...