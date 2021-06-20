Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Freehold sale of Churchtown Business Park for €7 million

The Dublin 14 campus has 21 fully let commercial units producing €484,000 rental income per annum

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
20th June, 2021
Freehold sale of Churchtown Business Park for €7 million
Churchtown Business Park is located off Beaumont Avenue in Churchtown, about 1.5km from Dundrum Town Centre.

Finnegan Menton is seeking offers in excess of €7 million for the freehold sale of Churchtown Business Park in Dublin 14.

The business campus has 21 commercial units, located off Beaumont Avenue in Churchtown, close to the Bottle Tower pub and about 1.5km from Dundrum Town Centre.

The business park is fully let and produces a current rental income of €484,000 per annum from the tenants including Senator Windows, Tipperary Crystal, Skön, Danish Kitchen Design, Avista Medical...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Block 17 in the Park West Business Campus comprises a modern three-storey office building of some 2,541 square metres

Park West Applegreen HQ on market for €3.5m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago
Bray Primary Care Centre in Co Wicklow was completed during the first half of 2020

Significant potential for institutional investors in senior care

Commercial Eithne O'Neill 6 hours ago
An aerial view of the old shopping centre in Dundrum, Dublin 14, which set to be redeveloped into a residential project

Dundrum developers shift focus from retail to residential

Commercial Donal Buckley 6 hours ago
No 28 Henry Street in Limerick goes under the hammer with an advised minimum value of €200,000

Three-storey Georgian building in Limerick one of online auction’s key lots

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 6 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1