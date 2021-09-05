Foxrock residential site on offer for €4.5m

Developers on the hunt for a high profile, ready-to-go residential development site in south Co Dublin, take note: DNG Advisory is guiding €4.5 million for a Foxrock residential development site of about 0.358 hectares (or 0.885 acres).

The site comprises two former residential properties: Clara House and Montrose, at 51 and 52 Bray Road in Foxrock.

The opportunity comes with full planning permission for 45 apartments – a mix of one, two and three-bedroom units – and 41 car...