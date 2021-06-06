Four-storey Georgian building on Fitzwilliam Street Upper for €2.375m
The Dublin 2 property is being brought to the market by private treaty through BNP Paribas Real Estate
BNP Paribas Real Estate has brought 12 Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin 2 to the market, for sale by private treaty and with the benefit of full vacant possession.
The property is located beside Fitzwilliam Square in the city’s central business district, and within walking distance of government buildings, St Stephens Green, Merrion Square and Grafton Street. It is in close proximity to the new LinkedIn headquarters at Wilton Terrace, which will transform the immediate area into...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Side-by-side sites in Foxrock may offer enticing development opportunity
Two development sites have come to market in Dublin 18, both occupied by substantial homes, with Ceiliúrlann guiding €2.5m while Mount Salem is on offer for €3m
Offices available for sublet in Georges Quay Plaza
Part of the sixth floor of Block A at George’s Quay Plaza in Dublin, extending to 757 square metres, is available to rent for €618 per square metre (or €467,826)
Large five-bedroom detached home for sale in Newbridge
Rooske Lodge in the Co Kildare town, which is up for auction with an AMV of €600,000, is on a mature 1.2-acre site with potential for development
Eyre Square office building guiding at €2.5 million
The property at Hardiman House in Galway city is likely to appeal to a wide pool of investors