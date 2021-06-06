Four-storey Georgian building on Fitzwilliam Street Upper for €2.375m

BNP Paribas Real Estate has brought 12 Fitzwilliam Street Upper in Dublin 2 to the market, for sale by private treaty and with the benefit of full vacant possession.

The property is located beside Fitzwilliam Square in the city’s central business district, and within walking distance of government buildings, St Stephens Green, Merrion Square and Grafton Street. It is in close proximity to the new LinkedIn headquarters at Wilton Terrace, which will transform the immediate area into...