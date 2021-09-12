Subscribe Today
Four houses for sale as one lot in Drimnagh with rental income

The properties are all currently let and projected income for the full year is €120,160

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
12th September, 2021
Numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4, Mourne Lodge in Drimnagh, Dublin 12: the houses are for sale as one lot with a guide price of €2.1 million

Investors on the hunt for a ready-to-go, rental income-generating asset in Dublin, a portfolio of houses to let in Dublin 12 might do the trick.

Agent JLL has launched four large houses for sale as one lot to the market with a guide price of €2.1 million.

The portfolio comprises Numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 Mourne Lodge in Drimnagh, which presents an investor with an excellent opportunity to secure an attractive, secure income producing asset.

