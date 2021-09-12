Four houses for sale as one lot in Drimnagh with rental income

Investors on the hunt for a ready-to-go, rental income-generating asset in Dublin, a portfolio of houses to let in Dublin 12 might do the trick.

Agent JLL has launched four large houses for sale as one lot to the market with a guide price of €2.1 million.

The portfolio comprises Numbers 1, 2, 3 and 4 Mourne Lodge in Drimnagh, which presents an investor with an excellent opportunity to secure an attractive, secure income producing asset.