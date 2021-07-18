Forty properties from Kerry to Donegal to go under hammer

More than 40 properties are set to go under the hammer at Galway auctioneer O’Donnellan & Joyce’s upcoming live-stream property auction, which is set to take place next Friday, July 23 at 12pm.

With a widely varied catalogue, which includes properties from Co Kerry to Co Donegal and from each county in between, there is something to suit every budget, property style and location requirement including a number of lots in Co Mayo...