Fortwell Capital provides €21m construction loan for Red Rock Developments

Fortwell Capital, a British-based lender to property investors and developers, has launched its services in the Irish market with a €21 million construction loan to Red Rock Developments Ltd, the property company led by Irish developer Keith Craddock.

Fortwell has teamed up with Dublin-based real estate investment, development and finance specialist Warren Private, which will act as Fortwell’s Irish partner in origination and underwriting.

Fortwell is seeking to establish a €300 million Irish...