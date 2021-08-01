Former Garda stations snapped up at O’Donnellan & Joyce’s sale

Although physical property viewings have now returned with the most recent easing of restrictions, for those living and working abroad, the virtual viewing and live stream auction option provides a highly successful alternative viewing platform.

Falling on Friday, July 23, the final full day of Ireland’s recent heatwave, O’Donnellan & Joyce’s July property auction enjoyed sizzling success. It sold more than 30 of its catalogued 40 lots during the live-streamed event, with additional sales negotiated...