Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Former Garda stations snapped up at O’Donnellan & Joyce’s sale

Live-streamed auction saw 30 out of 40 lots sold outright, with several properties selling for multiples of their guide price

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
1st August, 2021
3
The former Garda stations at Ballyglass in Claremorris

Although physical property viewings have now returned with the most recent easing of restrictions, for those living and working abroad, the virtual viewing and live stream auction option provides a highly successful alternative viewing platform.

Falling on Friday, July 23, the final full day of Ireland’s recent heatwave, O’Donnellan & Joyce’s July property auction enjoyed sizzling success. It sold more than 30 of its catalogued 40 lots during the live-streamed event, with additional sales negotiated...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Slatterys in Rathmines in Dublin 6: sold for just under €3 million

Slattery’s in Rathmines changes hands for almost €3m

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
Red Cliff Lodge, the thatched holiday home with six added self-catering units, is perched on a clifftop in Co Clare and overlooks the Atlantic.

Savour a slice of oceanside living at Spanish Point

Commercial Ros Drinkwater 5 hours ago
Nos 2 and 3 Le Havre in Askingarran, Co Wexford are only 500 metres from the beach at Roney Point. The twin units are separated by an artist’s studio.

Sunny south-east offers holiday home opportunities for developers

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago
A three-bed bungalow Ballyfarney in Co Sligo went to auction with a reserve of €50,000, but sold for €177,000

Sligo home tops three times reserve price at auction

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1