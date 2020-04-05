Sunday April 5, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Flexibility should be built into lease arrangements

Good communication between landlord and tenant can go a long way to helping come to an agreement during these difficult times

5th April, 2020
Good communication between landlords and tenants will lead to successful commercial leases for everyone involved

Don’t miss the opportunity to improve your lease arrangements.

Events in leases are sometimes missed; we often come across the issue of tenant break options being forgotten or instigated too late and in non-compliance with the lease in place. Side letters too can become lost or forgotten and often throw a whole new light on the subject. There are many landlords who prefer to see important matters ascribed to side letters for many...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

WeWork likely to seek review of rental terms at former Central Bank building

Embattled office space company wants new deals across the globe after failed $65bn flotation

Róisín Burke | 3 hours ago

Wetherspoons is warned over Dublin city centre pub modifications

Dublin City Council says changes were made to the protected structure on Abbey Street without permission and some features will have to be reinstated

Killian Woods | 3 hours ago

Residential mews site in Rathgar for €700,000

The site, in an attractive location, benefits from 13 metres of frontage

Tina-Marie O'Neill | 3 hours ago