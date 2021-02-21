Five-bed Victorian pile in Killiney on market for €3.75m
Mount Auburn House on Killiney Hill Road in south Co Dublin has planning permission for 15 apartments on its grounds
Mount Auburn House on Killiney Hill Road in Dublin has recently come to the market, and is expected to generate strong Irish, international and investor interest as the Victorian residence comes with planning permission for further development within its grounds.
Set on 0.72 of an acre of walled gardens and mature trees, the property comprises the original Mount Auburn House – a five-bedroom Victorian residence of about 424 square metres – along with planning permission...
