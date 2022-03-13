Five acres of development lands for sale near Galway city centre
The site, in Terryland, about 1km from Galway city centre, also contains two detached residences in good condition. Price is on application
Galway property agent and auctioneer O’Donnellan & Joyce is handling the sale of a city development opportunity consisting of some 5.38 acres of zoned residential lands in the high-density townland of Terryland, about 1km from Galway city centre.
The lands have extensive frontage onto the Coolough Road and are within 200 metres of the Dyke Road which leads to Galway city centre.
Currently zoned “Residential” under the Galway City Development Plan 2017-2023, the lands benefit...
