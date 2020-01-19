Fitzwilliam 28 comes to market with price tag of €168m

Fitzwilliam 28, one of Dublin’s most distinctive new office buildings, which is leased to workplace collaboration tech giant, Slack Inc, has been placed on the market with a guide price of €168 million.

The sale is being handled by Savills Ireland and Bannon on behalf of ESB Commercial Properties Limited, all of whom anticipate a strong level of interest from European and International Investors.

Fitzwilliam 28 is a landmark office development situated in the...