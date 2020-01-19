Tuesday January 21, 2020
Fitzwilliam 28 comes to market with price tag of €168m

The large Dublin 2 office building is currently leased to tech giant Slack

19th January, 2020
CGI of Fitzwilliam 28 in Dublin 2: the building will form part of the historic Georgian Mile

Fitzwilliam 28, one of Dublin’s most distinctive new office buildings, which is leased to workplace collaboration tech giant, Slack Inc, has been placed on the market with a guide price of €168 million.

The sale is being handled by Savills Ireland and Bannon on behalf of ESB Commercial Properties Limited, all of whom anticipate a strong level of interest from European and International Investors.

Fitzwilliam 28 is a landmark office development situated in the...

