Finglas retail units with office suite on sale for €1.2 million

Quinn Agnew has launched a suburban mixed-use investment, comprising four retail units and office suite in Finglas in Dublin for sale by private treaty seeking offers in excess of €1.2 million.

Gofton Court is a retail and office development situated on Jamestown Road opposite the Finglas Village Shopping Centre within the heart of Finglas Village.

Gofton Court extends to some 550 square metres comprising retail with offices overhead. Occupiers include Gas Junction, Pretty Woman, Dream...