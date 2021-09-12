Fingal’s Broadmeadow Greenway to include 1,365 residential units and wildlife park
The masterplan for the site in Corballis comprises 346 houses, 352 duplex units and 667 apartment units, as well as a 24-classroom school and three creches
A planning application for a major development of 1,365 residential units, a 32-acre nature park, three creches, including links to the approved Broadmeadow Greenway has been submitted recently to Fingal County Council.
The site at Corballis in Donabate is being developed by Aledo Donabate Ltd, part of the Cannon Kirk Group, which has previously developed other highly successful projects in Donabate, including the Links and the Strand.
The Corballis development will also include the provision of...
