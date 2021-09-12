Subscribe Today
Log In

Commercial

Fingal’s Broadmeadow Greenway to include 1,365 residential units and wildlife park

The masterplan for the site in Corballis comprises 346 houses, 352 duplex units and 667 apartment units, as well as a 24-classroom school and three creches

Tina-Marie O'Neill

 Property Editor @tinamarieon
12th September, 2021
Fingal’s Broadmeadow Greenway to include 1,365 residential units and wildlife park
The application includes the development of a 32-acre nature park adjacent to the Malahide estuary, which will provide a wetland and meadow for wildlife

A planning application for a major development of 1,365 residential units, a 32-acre nature park, three creches, including links to the approved Broadmeadow Greenway has been submitted recently to Fingal County Council.

The site at Corballis in Donabate is being developed by Aledo Donabate Ltd, part of the Cannon Kirk Group, which has previously developed other highly successful projects in Donabate, including the Links and the Strand.

The Corballis development will also include the provision of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Orla McMorrow joined DNG in 1994, became office manager two years later and has held a range of key management positions during her 30-year DNG career,

DNG appoints new deputy chief executive

Commercial Business Post 1 hour ago
The Fitzwilliam 28 development in Dublin 2: nearing practical completion and substantially pre-let

Office market starts to find its feet after Covid-19

Property insight Paul Scannell 1 hour ago
Northwood House in Santry, Dublin 9: the property benefits from 93 per cent occupancy, with an estimated rental income of €950,000 per annum upon letting of the two vacant suites, representing a yield in excess 8 per cent

Modern office investment with sitting tenants on sale for €10.75 million

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago
A manager in a meeting pod at Hibernia Reit offices: the firm is one of the first property companies to achieve the Well Health-Safety Rating for its work facilities

Hibernia Reit wins award for safe, healthy offices post-Covid

Commercial Tina-Marie O'Neill 1 hour ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1