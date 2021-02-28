Subscribe Today
Fine Grain Property brings seasoned expert to board

Lionel Alexander has nearly a decade of executive experience with the IDA and third-level facilities, after over 30 years with HP in Ireland and Singapore

Business Post
28th February, 2021
Fine Grain Property brings seasoned expert to board
Lionel Alexander has been appointed to the board of directors at Fine Grain Property, an Irish-owned international commercial real estate investor and operator

Fine Grain Property, an Irish-owned international commercial real estate investor and operator, has appointed Lionel Alexander to its board of directors.

Alexander, who served on the board at IDA Ireland for nine years, has significant experience of driving business growth for multinational corporations and indigenous Irish businesses.

He spent more than 30 years with global tech giant HP, both in Singapore and Ireland, an employment that culminated in his role as general manager, overseeing the...

