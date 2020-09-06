Final whistle for Kiely’s pub as co-living plans emerge

The new owners of Kiely’s in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 want to demolish the shuttered pub and build a shared living complex on the site.

Last November, Westridge Real Estate, controlled by developer Shane Whelan, acquired the property in a deal worth more than €5 million.

The company confirmed to the Business Post it has applied for permission to demolish the existing pub and replace it with a new three to seven-storey shared living complex....