Sunday September 6, 2020
Final whistle for Kiely’s pub as co-living plans emerge

A property development firm is aiming to build a shared living complex on the site of Kiely’s, which closed in 2018

Killian Woods

Business reporter

@killianwoods
6th September, 2020
The new owners of Kiely’s have earmarked the site for shared living and a restaurant

The new owners of Kiely’s in Donnybrook, Dublin 4 want to demolish the shuttered pub and build a shared living complex on the site.

Last November, Westridge Real Estate, controlled by developer Shane Whelan, acquired the property in a deal worth more than €5 million.

The company confirmed to the Business Post it has applied for permission to demolish the existing pub and replace it with a new three to seven-storey shared living complex....

