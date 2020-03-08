Fenced grazing lands for sale in Offaly

Coonan Property is handling the sale of 155 acres of non-residential farmland at Garrycastle in Banagher, Co Offaly.
The lands are all in grass and area mainly of good quality with a portion requiring upgrading, according to agent Willie Coonan.
There are two cattle feeding sheds on the lands and the property has good frontage on to the Banagher/Birr Road.
