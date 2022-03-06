February ends on a high note in Galway for O’Donnellan & Joyce

Galway auctioneer O’Donnellan & Joyce ended February on a professional high with the first of seven auctions scheduled for the year achieving almost €5 million in sales and an 85 per cent success rate.

The live-streamed auction attracted more than 250 pre-registered bidders from Ireland as well as a number of winning bids from buyers based in Canada, Bulgaria, Britain and Holland who purchased their properties after viewing virtual tours on the real estate...